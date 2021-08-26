Flowers Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

