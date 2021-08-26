Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDYPY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.99.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.32. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

