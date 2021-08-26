Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Price Down 3%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 242,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

