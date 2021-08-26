Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several research firms have commented on FWONK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. 11,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -263.95 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

