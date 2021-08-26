Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.
Several research firms have commented on FWONK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. 11,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -263.95 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $50.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
