Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Fortinet stock opened at $306.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $309.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

