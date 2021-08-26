Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post sales of $146.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.94 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $83.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $514.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $894.73 million, with estimates ranging from $837.40 million to $952.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. 205,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,685. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

