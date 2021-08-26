Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Up 2.8%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.64. 590,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,057,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

