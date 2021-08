Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FTF stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.