Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

