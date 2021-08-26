Frax (FRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.72 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Frax has a total market cap of $307.22 million and $12.72 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00051054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00153682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.61 or 1.00319140 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.47 or 0.01023358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.81 or 0.06636339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 310,212,009 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

