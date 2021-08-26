FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $57.30

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.30, but opened at $60.88. FRP shares last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $535.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Get FRP alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FRP by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FRP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of FRP by 84,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FRP by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.