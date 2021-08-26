FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 1,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.