FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.65

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $81.08, with a volume of 17690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

