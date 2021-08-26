Function X Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $38.00 million and approximately $827,345.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 20% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.84 or 1.00018728 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038474 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008689 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00067636 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009833 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009922 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00607158 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.