Function X Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $38.00 million and approximately $827,345.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.84 or 1.00018728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00067636 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009833 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00607158 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 83,659,626 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

