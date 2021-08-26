Fundamenta Reaches Market Cap of $380,854.25 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $380,854.25 and approximately $205,665.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00120489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00153087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.98 or 0.99871255 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.01026791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.12 or 0.06643692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,632,115 coins and its circulating supply is 957,586 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

