Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUSN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $361.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after buying an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.