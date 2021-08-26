Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after acquiring an additional 488,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. 14,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.