Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 16,696 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.16% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after buying an additional 2,955,051 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the period. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,319. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.