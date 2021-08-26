Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Raises Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 814,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,553,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB remained flat at $$60.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

