FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. Issued By Cormark (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$274.85 million and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 30.19 and a current ratio of 30.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.23. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.55.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

