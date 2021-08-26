FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

REXR stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

