FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.95). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a P/E ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.