FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Decreased by Truist Securiti

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for NuCana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

NCNA opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth $92,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NuCana by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NuCana by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in NuCana during the second quarter worth $59,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

