FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Life Storage, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Life Storage stock opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Life Storage by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Life Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

