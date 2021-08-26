FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Issued By Wedbush

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTON. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of PTON opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,459 shares of company stock worth $90,685,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

