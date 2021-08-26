G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 364,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

