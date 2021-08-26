Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 154,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 158,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

