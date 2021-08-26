GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

