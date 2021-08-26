General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.07. 482,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

