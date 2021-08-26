Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $517.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $955.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.24. Genesco has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $67.26.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

