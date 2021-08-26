Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Genpact alerts:

G opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.