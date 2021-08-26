Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $748.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 748 ($9.77) and last traded at GBX 741.44 ($9.69), with a volume of 329536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.52).

Several research firms have commented on GEN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 642.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

