Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total value of $1,148,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $275.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.70.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

