GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.80

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €30.80 ($36.24) and last traded at €28.70 ($33.76), with a volume of 54177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €29.95 ($35.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $755.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.79.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

