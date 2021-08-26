Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) Insider James (Jim) Richards Acquires 556,447 Shares

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX:GIB) insider James (Jim) Richards bought 556,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,830.37 ($23,450.27).

Gibb River Diamonds Company Profile

Gibb River Diamonds Limited engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Blina Diamond project that comprise four mining leases and two exploration leases covering an area of 161 square kilometers located in Kimberley Region, Western Australia.

