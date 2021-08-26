Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.42. 4,734,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.