Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $20.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $696.56. 536,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $648.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.33 and a twelve month high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

