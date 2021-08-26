Glassman Wealth Services Sells 2,098 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,548. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.