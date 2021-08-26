Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,836,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19.

