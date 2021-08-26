Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 567,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 232,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 111,304 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000.

BATS PFFD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 646,118 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02.

