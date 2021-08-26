GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.00.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $219.05 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $207.85 and a 1 year high of $286.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.