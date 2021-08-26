Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,014 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 750,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29.

