GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares in the company, valued at $102,956,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $2,627,904.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,509,388 shares of company stock worth $53,525,960. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $36.18 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.