Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.44 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $703,933.80 and $1.44 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 73.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

