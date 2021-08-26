Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.10) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,245.62. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,388 ($18.13). The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several brokerages have commented on GFTU. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

