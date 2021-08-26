Graypoint LLC Acquires 11,835 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

