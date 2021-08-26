Graypoint LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $205.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,369. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.