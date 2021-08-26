Graypoint LLC Makes New $7.38 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 179,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 96,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at $459,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 199,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,648. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.99. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

