Graypoint LLC Purchases 26,178 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned 1.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.61. 14,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,680. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76.

