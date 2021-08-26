Graypoint LLC Purchases 8,191 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,401. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

